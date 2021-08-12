Reports | Real Madrid targeting Kylian Mbappe but continuing to monitor Erling Haaland
Today at 9:28 PM
According to Goal, Real Madrid’s next top target is Kylian Mbappe but the Los Blancos are also keeping an eye on Erling Haaland’s situation with the Norwegian a key part of their plans. The Borussia Dortmund forward has thrived for the Bundesliga side, netting 60 goals in as many appearances.
Ever since he arrived in Germany, Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga amidst serious interest from across Europe. The forward is considered to be one of the best strikers in world football and is a highly rated talent which he has showcased game after game for Borussia Dortmund. That has been compounded by the Norwegian’s prolific nature with him netting 60 goals in as many appearances.
However, while Borussia Dortmund reportedly rejecting a move from Chelsea worth around £100 plus million, including add-ons, Real Madrid are still keen on signing Haaland. But the Los Blancos have no move planned this summer although Goal has reported that despite Kylian Mbappe being their top target, Erling Haaland is still near the top of their shortlist. The report has further indicated that while the Los Blancos have accepted that a deal for either forward may not happen this summer, no doors have been closed.
The club are reportedly looking to make at least one big money move this summer, they believe that Dortmund might be slightly malleable as compared to PSG. But either move would see them spend north of a £100 million for either forward although Mbappe is their top choice. However, reports have indicated that the Los Blancos' finances have taken a serious hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic which may complicate any move for either superstarlet this summer but they are looking at various options to get the deal done.
