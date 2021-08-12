Reports | Manchester City willing to spend €150 million for Harry Kane this summer
Today at 9:49 PM
According to the Guardian, Manchester City are more than open to paying €150 million for Harry Kane but only if Tottenham are willing to let the striker leave this summer. The English international is reported keen on leaving North London for a new challenge and has attracted the Cityzens’ eye.
With Pep Guardiola confirming, last Friday, that Manchester City were looking to sign Harry Kane this summer, it has sent the transfer world into a frenzy. That is especially with clubs all over the world struggling to sign players or pay wages but that hasn’t mattered to City. The Manchester side are hell bent on replacing Sergio Aguero with Kane and believe that the English striker is just what the club need to move forward.
However, with Tottenham unwilling to let go of their best player, it has seen no move materialize as of yet but the Guardian has reported that things could change. The report has revealed that Manchester City are willing to splurge €150 million on Harry Kane this summer but only if Spurs let them know that a deal can be done during this window. The report has indicated that the Cityzens are not giving up on the 28-year-old and are waiting to see how things unfold with Kane set to return to training soon, following a negative COVID-19 test.
But reports have indicated that the forward is trying to force a move away from North London this summer as he believes that his time at the club is over. However, Spurs new boss Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted that Kane is a key part of their squad despite the forward extending his holiday beyond the three-week period that Tottenham handed him post Euro 2020.
EXCL. Manchester City are not giving up on Harry Kane deal. Man City board preparing a new bid for €150m - if Spurs stance will change 🔵🏴 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021
Tottenham have not received any new proposal for Kane yet, and want to keep him - Man City strategy is to be ready... and wait #THFC pic.twitter.com/XoUwTU3QmL
