Reports | Manchester City willing to spend €150 million for Harry Kane this summer

However, with Tottenham unwilling to let go of their best player, it has seen no move materialize as of yet but the Guardian has reported that things could change. The report has revealed that Manchester City are willing to splurge €150 million on Harry Kane this summer but only if Spurs let them know that a deal can be done during this window. The report has indicated that the Cityzens are not giving up on the 28-year-old and are waiting to see how things unfold with Kane set to return to training soon, following a negative COVID-19 test.