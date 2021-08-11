Think Cristiano Ronaldo will help us achieve all our objectives this season, asserts Leonardo Bonucci
Today at 5:29 PM
In light of rumours linking him with a move away, Leonardo Bonucci believes that Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus and help the Old Lady achieve all their goals this season. The Portuguese legend has entered the final year of his contract with the Turin giants and hasn’t signed a new deal yet.
Ever since his move to Juventus in the summer of 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo has thrived for the Old Lady with him playing a key role in their success since. That includes their Scudetto winning 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons but things changed in the 2020/21 season with the Turin giants struggling to keep up with Inter Milan. But Ronaldo didn’t struggle with the 36-year-old netting 29 goals in 33 league appearances for the club although Juventus barely finished fourth.
That combined with the Portuguese legend entering the final year of his contract has seen him heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germai. However, things have changed now. The Ligue 1 giants have signed Lionel Messi which has all but ended their interest in the 36-year-old although he has been linked with a move to Spain and England as well. However, Leonardo Bouncci believes that Ronaldo would have stayed even if Messi didn’t sign for PSG and added that the forward will be a key part of the team once again.
"I think Cristiano would have stayed even if Messi did not go to PSG. For us he is an added value, and I am sure that this year, more so than in past years, he will help us to go far with all our objectives," Bonucci told Gazzetta dello Sport on Tuesday
Under Andrea Pirlo’s tenure, Juventus struggled to put up a viable title challenge with Inter Milan finishing thirteen points ahead of them and that saw Pirlo lose his job. With Massimiliano Allegri re-appointed as the manager, Bonucci revealed that the club’s objective is to win the Scudetto again and even produce a deep run into the Champions League.
"We want to bring the Scudetto back home, there is no point in hiding that. When you play for Juventus, that has to be the objective for the season, just like having a great Champions League campaign and fighting on all fronts. Personally, though, my goal is to continue my form from the Euros, where I played a major role, and do that again with Juventus,” he added.
