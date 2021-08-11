Tammy Abraham was clearly not happy and maybe he has reason to not be, admits Thomas Tuchel
Today at 5:22 PM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Tammy Abraham hasn’t been happy with his game time for the last six months and has a reason for the same amidst rumours of a new striker. The 23-year-old finished the 2020/21 season as Chelsea’s joint top-scorer but struggled for minutes.
Following Timo Werner’s big money move from RB Leipzig last summer, few expected Chelsea to sign another striker this time around, but that’s exactly what the club is doing. Reports have indicated that the Blues are set to sign Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian reportedly undergoing a medical in London this week. However, that does cause problems for Tammy Abraham’s future, with the young striker linked heavily with a move away from the club.
The 23-year-old did finish the 2020/21 season as the club’s joint top scorer with 12 goals but has struggled to play regularly since Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea’s new manager. It saw the German admit that the English international has been unhappy at his minutes over the last six months and it “maybe” justified. However, Tuchel further added that the question is what happens now as Abraham needs to decide if he wants to fight his way back or leave the club.
"I will not comment on the actual situations -- how far this is and if it's true and not true. Tammy is right now in the squad. He was clearly not happy with the last half a year and maybe he has reason also not to be happy. Maybe it was also my fault not to push him, not to trust him on the same level I maybe trusted other players," Tuchel said, reported ESPN.
"I can absolutely understand that he wants more minutes. So the decision will be 'how do we plan, what are Tammy's plans, does he fight his way back into the team from the position where he ended last season or does he want to change club to have the chance of being a regular starter?'"
