Spanish Football Federation considers La Liga and CVC's €2.7 billion deal completely illegal

While the La Liga’s executive committee approved the league selling 10% of their business to investment firm CVC for €2.7 billion, the deal has yet to be ratified by the clubs. But ahead of Thursday’s vote to do just that, it has seen both Real Madrid and Barcelona reject and hit out at the deal, with the former even set to file civil and criminal action against the league. However, things are set to get even worse as the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has now released a statement about the deal.