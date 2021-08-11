Lionel Messi signs for Paris Saint-Germain with two-year contract in place
Today at 5:11 PM
Following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Lionel Messi has signed a two year contract, with the option for a third year, with them. The Argentine left Barcelona after more than two decades with the club after issues over financial fair play.
With Lionel Messi entering the final year of his contract with Barcelona at the start of the 2020/21 season, many expected an extension to be a formality. But while the two parties did come to an agreement over new terms, the La Liga’s financial fair play rules saw Barcelona unable to register the new deal with the club well over their wage limits. It saw them confirm that following the expiration of his contract, Messi and Barcelona would be parting ways and bring a 21 year relationship to an end.
However, with a catalogue of clubs in the race for the Argentine’s signature, reports indicated that PSG were his top suitors and the Parisians have won the race. The club confirmed the move for the 34-year-old late on Tuesday night with Messi signing a two year contract with the option for a third year. He becomes’ the Ligue 1 giants’ fourth signing this summer and will wear the number 30 shirt.
"I am impatient to start a new chapter of my career in Paris. The club and its vision are in perfect harmony with my ambitions. I know how talented the players and staff are here. I am determined to build, alongside them, something great for the club and for the fans. I can't wait to set foot on the Parc des Princes pitch," Messi told PSG’s official website.
Le Paris Saint-Germain est très heureux d’annoncer la signature de Leo Messi pour un contrat de deux ans, avec une année supplémentaire en option.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 10, 2021
