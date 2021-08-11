Lionel Messi signs for Paris Saint-Germain with two-year contract in place

With Lionel Messi entering the final year of his contract with Barcelona at the start of the 2020/21 season, many expected an extension to be a formality. But while the two parties did come to an agreement over new terms, the La Liga’s financial fair play rules saw Barcelona unable to register the new deal with the club well over their wage limits. It saw them confirm that following the expiration of his contract, Messi and Barcelona would be parting ways and bring a 21 year relationship to an end.