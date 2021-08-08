Wesley Fofana will be back in 2022 as ligament damage is quite bad, reveals Brendan Rodgers

Things have now changed, however, as Fofana had to be stretchered off following a rash tackle during a pre-season friendly against Villarreal earlier this month. However, while reports indicated that the defender had broken his leg, Brendan Rodgers has now revealed that the 20-year-old will miss out on the remainder of 2020. The Leicester boss further added that the “ligament damage” is bad and Fofana will have an “operation on Monday” before he starts his recovery.