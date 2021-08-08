Wesley Fofana will be back in 2022 as ligament damage is quite bad, reveals Brendan Rodgers
Today at 6:52 PM
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Wesley Fofana will miss the remainder of the calendar year following an injury he suffered during a pre-season friendly. The defender will undergo a surgery soon on the broken leg and Rodgers confirmed that the ligament damage is bad.
Questions were asked when Leicester City spent well over £35 million for Wesley Fofana but the Frenchman’s performances in his debut season quelled any critics. Injuries forced the young defender into the spotlight earlier than anyone expected but he eventually became a key part of Brendan Rodgers’ squad by the end of the season. Not only that, it saw quite a few clubs keen on a move for the 20-year-old but the Foxes have been unwilling to sell the defender.
Things have now changed, however, as Fofana had to be stretchered off following a rash tackle during a pre-season friendly against Villarreal earlier this month. However, while reports indicated that the defender had broken his leg, Brendan Rodgers has now revealed that the 20-year-old will miss out on the remainder of 2020. The Leicester boss further added that the “ligament damage” is bad and Fofana will have an “operation on Monday” before he starts his recovery.
"[Fofana] will play in 2022 at some time. But unfortunately, the ligament damage is quite bad. He has an operation on Monday and his recovery will start there. He is in great spirits, he wants to stay here in Leicester and be around his teammates. Sometimes players want to go back to their country, but he is staying here," Rodgers said, reported ESPN.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.