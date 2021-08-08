Reports | Tottenham agree to £60 million fee for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez

The Times has revealed that the 23-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move away, is set to sign for Tottenham after the club came to an agreement over a £60 million fee. The report has further indicated that there will be add-ons included which could take the fee to somewhere around £76 million. This comes in light of Harry Kane’s potential move to Manchester City, for a reported £150 million fee, with the Argentine said to be a replacement.