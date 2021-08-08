Reports | Tottenham agree to £60 million fee for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez
Today at 6:52 PM
According to the Times, Tottenham and Inter Milan have come to an agreement over a £60 million fee for Lautaro Martinez with the club keen on signing a forward this summer. The Argentine has been a key part of the Nerazzurri since arriving from Racing Club and has scored 49 goals for them.
With Inter Milan in serious financial crisis, reports have indicated that the club are looking to sell a large portion of their squad this summer including, and not limited to, their biggest stars. That’s a list that includes the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Nicolo Barella, Romelu Lukaku and a few others. But with Lukaku potentially on his way to Chelsea this summer, reports have revealed that Lautaro Martinez might be leaving as well.
The Times has revealed that the 23-year-old, who has been heavily linked with a move away, is set to sign for Tottenham after the club came to an agreement over a £60 million fee. The report has further indicated that there will be add-ons included which could take the fee to somewhere around £76 million. This comes in light of Harry Kane’s potential move to Manchester City, for a reported £150 million fee, with the Argentine said to be a replacement.
However, the Times further reported that the 23-year-old is being signed to play alongside Kane and not as a replacement with the North Londoners still unwilling to sell their superstar. Not only that, the report has revealed that Spurs have outdone their cross-town rivals Arsenal to the move with the Emirates Stadium side also keen on signing Martinez. Furthermore, SportItalia revealed that despite the agreement in place, Inter aren’t willing to lose both their strikers this summer and will let Lukaku leave over Martinez.
