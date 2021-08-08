Liverpool don’t pay attention to what other teams are doing, asserts Fabinho
Today at 6:51 PM
In light of questions over Manchester City’s transfers, Fabinho has insisted that Liverpool have more than enough within their squad to challenge every team for trophies this season. The Reds suffered severe injury issues last season but still managed to finish fourth on the Premier League table.
While Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate before the window even started, the club haven’t made any moves since then despite letting four players leave this summer. That includes Georgino Wijnaldum on a free transfer to PSG with the club not signing a replacement for the Netherlands international as of yet. That is despite the Reds being linked to every midfielder on the planet but many fans and critics are concerned especially in light of major moves being made elsewhere.
That includes Manchester City’s confirmed move for Jack Grealish with a potential move for Harry Kane on the cards as well. Not only that, with Chelsea moving closer towards Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United also improving their squad, it has many Liverpool fans concerned. Yet Fabinho isn’t as he admitted that the squad haven’t paid any attention to what their rivals are doing. The midfielder further added that the teams in the league are always strong and that won’t change this year.
“This Liverpool squad has already won the Premier League, the Champions League… important trophies. We have already shown what we are capable of. We don’t pay attention to the other teams. City are the Premier League champions and Chelsea the Champions League champions. The English teams are always strong and will always fight for trophies. This year won’t be different,” Fabinho said, reported Goal.
“We will be strong and they will be strong as well. Hopefully we will be a bit stronger. We don’t pay too much attention to the other teams, we just focus on us and working hard to be in the best way possible.”
