Liverpool don’t pay attention to what other teams are doing, asserts Fabinho

That includes Manchester City’s confirmed move for Jack Grealish with a potential move for Harry Kane on the cards as well. Not only that, with Chelsea moving closer towards Romelu Lukaku and Manchester United also improving their squad, it has many Liverpool fans concerned. Yet Fabinho isn’t as he admitted that the squad haven’t paid any attention to what their rivals are doing. The midfielder further added that the teams in the league are always strong and that won’t change this year.