Erling Haaland is top player and Bayern Munich are looking at move, admits Hasan Salihamidzic

Following his move from RB Salzburg, few expected Erling Haaland to thrive for Borussia Dortmund but the Norwegian striker has proven everyone wrong. The 21-year-old has not only thrived for the club but become arguably one of the best strikers in world football. Not only that, Haaland is widely regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation and his stats back that claim. Especially since, the Norwegian has netted 60 goals in as many appearances for Dortmund, a tally that includes 40 goals in 43 Bundesliga appearances.