Erling Haaland is top player and Bayern Munich are looking at move, admits Hasan Salihamidzic
Today at 5:51 PM
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that the Bundesliga giants are looking into a move for Erling Haaland because of the sheer impact the Norwegian has had. The 21-year-old has stunned the world with his performances and has already scored 60 goals for Borussia Dortmund.
Following his move from RB Salzburg, few expected Erling Haaland to thrive for Borussia Dortmund but the Norwegian striker has proven everyone wrong. The 21-year-old has not only thrived for the club but become arguably one of the best strikers in world football. Not only that, Haaland is widely regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation and his stats back that claim. Especially since, the Norwegian has netted 60 goals in as many appearances for Dortmund, a tally that includes 40 goals in 43 Bundesliga appearances.
However, with a catalogue of clubs linked with a move for the young 21-year-old striker, the Westfalenstadion side have repeatedly insisted that they have no intention of selling Haaland this summer. But Bayern Munich have now become the latest side interested in a move as Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed their interest. The Bayern sporting director added that the Norwegian is a “top player” and one that Bayern are looking at with a keen interest.
“This (Erling Haaland) is a top player that the whole world probably wants. Of course we look there. Otherwise we would be full amateurs,” Salihamidzic said, reported Goal.
