Would never and have never refused to train with Tottenham, asserts Harry Kane

Harry Kane has been accused of unprofessionalism following a turbulent week of transfer rumours linking him to Manchester City. It is believed that the lack of trophies during his tenure at Tottenham could be the major motivating factor in choosing another club following his stellar record in English football. Reports have indicated that the Cityzens are said to be trying to sign the striker and it has been reported that he has skipped training with Spurs in an attempt to force the club to sell him.