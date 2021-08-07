Would never and have never refused to train with Tottenham, asserts Harry Kane
Today at 4:49 PM
Harry Kane has denied claims he has refused to train with Tottenham as he continues to be linked with a move away from the club, with Manchester city monitoring his situation. The England star hit back at fans questioning his professionalism amid claims he wants to leave the north London side.
Harry Kane has been accused of unprofessionalism following a turbulent week of transfer rumours linking him to Manchester City. It is believed that the lack of trophies during his tenure at Tottenham could be the major motivating factor in choosing another club following his stellar record in English football. Reports have indicated that the Cityzens are said to be trying to sign the striker and it has been reported that he has skipped training with Spurs in an attempt to force the club to sell him.
But since then Harry Kane has tried to set the narrative straight as the England international took to social media to deny those reports, however, insisting he will return to the club on Saturday as was the original plan. Kane has expressed his loyalty to Tottenham claiming that after so many years of playing for them he didn't expect such outrage towards his professionalism and loyalty.
"It's almost 10 years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you - the fans - have shown me total support and love. That's why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism. While I won't go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train," Kane said, reported by Goal.
"I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned.I wouldn't do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. This has always been the case as it is today."
August 6, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.