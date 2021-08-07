Tottenham sign Cristian Romero from Atlanta on loan with guaranteed €55 million option to buy

Cristian Romero has completed a much-anticipated move to Tottenham from Atlanta. Following sensational performances at the Copa America, Romero has been a man in demand owing to his defensive prowess and on the ball abilities. The 23-year-old arrived in Serie A in 2018 when he joined Genoa from the Argentine side of Belgrano and has since made 42 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta as they finished third in Serie A and reached the Coppa Italia final, which they lost to Juventus.