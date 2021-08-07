Tottenham sign Cristian Romero from Atlanta on loan with guaranteed €55 million option to buy
Today at 3:34 PM
Tottenham have signed Cristian Romero from Atalanta for a fee said to be around £42 million. The Bergamo side activated their option to buy him from Juventus before the defender made the switch to Spurs with him the club's third move this summer alongside Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil.
Cristian Romero has completed a much-anticipated move to Tottenham from Atlanta. Following sensational performances at the Copa America, Romero has been a man in demand owing to his defensive prowess and on the ball abilities. The 23-year-old arrived in Serie A in 2018 when he joined Genoa from the Argentine side of Belgrano and has since made 42 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta as they finished third in Serie A and reached the Coppa Italia final, which they lost to Juventus.
Goal reports that Spurs now finalised the deal which is reported to be worth around £42 million with the young defender considered to be the outgoing Toby Alderwierald's replacement with the Belgian leaving the club earlier this summer. The move is reported a loan-deal with a guaranteed option to make it permanent next summer for a fee of around €55 million.
"We are delighted to announce the signing of Cristian Romero from Atalanta. Cristian will wear the number four shirt. Romero, 23, joins having been named as 'Best Defender' in Serie A last season, with his performances helping Atalanta to a third-successive third place league finish," reads the statement on Tottenham's website.
Welcome to Spurs, @CutiRomero2! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KLmRXIkGuC— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 6, 2021
