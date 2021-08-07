Reports | Tottenham contact Dusan Vlahovic’s agent over potential move this summer
Today at 7:01 PM
According to Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham have been in touch with Dusan Vlahovic’s agent over a potential move with the North London side looking at a new striker. The 21-year-old thrived for Fiorentina last term with 21 goals in the Serie A but has a €60 million price-tag on his head.
After an average 2019/20 with just six goals in thirty league appearances, Dusan Vlahovic turned things around in his second full-season with Fiorentina. It saw the 21-year-old net 21 goals in 37 league games for La Viola but they struggled and only finished 14th in the Serie A. However, Vlahovic’s impressive performances, which included a hattrick against Benevento, has seen the young forward heavily linked with a move away.
The 21-year-old has attracted interest from England, Spain, Italy and even Germany but no move has materialized although Corriere dello Sport has reported that Tottenham have made enquries. The North Londoners are looking at a potential replacement for Harry Kane and believe that Dusan Vlahovic is their man. The report has revealed that the club has been in contact with the 21-year-old’s agent this summer over a potential move to England from Italy.
However, while Fiorentina are unwilling to sell, reports have indicated that the club would be open to a move if offers of around €60 million and above are tabled. Furthermore, Corriere dello Sport has further reported that the club want to extend Vlahovic’s contract until 2025 and add a hefty release clause, which make complicate any move.
