Reports | Tottenham contact Dusan Vlahovic’s agent over potential move this summer

The 21-year-old has attracted interest from England, Spain, Italy and even Germany but no move has materialized although Corriere dello Sport has reported that Tottenham have made enquries. The North Londoners are looking at a potential replacement for Harry Kane and believe that Dusan Vlahovic is their man. The report has revealed that the club has been in contact with the 21-year-old’s agent this summer over a potential move to England from Italy.