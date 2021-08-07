Reports | Paris Saint-Germain to offer Lionel Messi three-year deal to move to Paris

With reports indicating that Lionel Messi and Barcelona had come to an agreement over a new contract, few fans expected that things would end badly. However, while Barcelona confirmed that an agreement was in place, the La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules prevented them from registering the deal because the club were well over their wage-limits. It meant that a more than twenty year spell for Messi comes to an end and it has seen PSG pounce on their chance to sign him.