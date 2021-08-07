Reports | Paris Saint-Germain to offer Lionel Messi three-year deal to move to Paris
Today at 7:04 PM
According to ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Lionel Messi a three year contract in order to sign for the Ligue 1 giants this summer with a deal close to fruition. The Argentine has left Barcelona after more than two decades after an unexpected announcement from the La Liga giants.
With reports indicating that Lionel Messi and Barcelona had come to an agreement over a new contract, few fans expected that things would end badly. However, while Barcelona confirmed that an agreement was in place, the La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules prevented them from registering the deal because the club were well over their wage-limits. It meant that a more than twenty year spell for Messi comes to an end and it has seen PSG pounce on their chance to sign him.
Reports have indicated that the Ligue 1 giants are the only club in the race with Manchester City also reportedly not looking to make the move for the Argentine. Not only that, ESPN has reported that PSG are set to offer Messi a two year contract plus the option to extend it until 2024. The deal will be, reportedly, worth around €35 million including add-ons with Messi open to accepting the deal.
ESPN has further reported that both Neymar and Mauricio Pochettino have already spoken to the former Barcelona star and convinced him to sign for them. Not only that, the report has indicated that this could have serious implications for Kylian Mbappe’s future as the club now expects the Frenchman to sign a new long-term deal with the Parisians.
