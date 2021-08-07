Reports | Chelsea looking to offer Juventus £50 million plus Timo Werner for Matthijs de Ligt
Today at 4:29 PM
According to Calciomercato, Chelsea believe that Matthijs de Ligt is the perfect defender to replace the ageing Thiago Silva and are willing to offer Juventus £50 million plus Timo Werner. The Dutch defender endured a tough debut season but has now become a key part of Juventus’ squad.
Ever since his move to Juventus in 2019, a lot has been expected from Matthijs de Ligt but the young defender has struggled to live up to the hype. However, despite that there have been signs of De Ligt showing exactly why Juventus splurged on his signature with the 21-year-old slowly but steadily finding his footing in Italy. It saw him finish last season as a key part of then manager Andrea Pirlo’s team and reports have indicated that Massimiliano Allegri is a fan of the Dutch international.
However, Calciomercato has reported that Chelsea are set to test Juventus’ resolve with a bid for Matthijs de Ligt this summer with the Blues looking for a new defender. The report has revealed that the Stamford Bridge side are prepared to offer £50 million plus Timo Werner to land the 21-year-old this summer. But the club are also said to be in the mix for Sevilla’s Jules Kounde although the Frenchman has been valued closer to £70 million with the La Liga side not looking at a swap deal.
Calciomercato further reported that while Juventus would prefer Jorginho made as a part of the equation even if they’re reported unwilling to let the former Ajax defender leave this summer. But things could change especially with the club reportedly in financial troubles and are looking to offload players in order to handle their problems.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.