Reports | Chelsea looking to offer Juventus £50 million plus Timo Werner for Matthijs de Ligt

Ever since his move to Juventus in 2019, a lot has been expected from Matthijs de Ligt but the young defender has struggled to live up to the hype. However, despite that there have been signs of De Ligt showing exactly why Juventus splurged on his signature with the 21-year-old slowly but steadily finding his footing in Italy. It saw him finish last season as a key part of then manager Andrea Pirlo’s team and reports have indicated that Massimiliano Allegri is a fan of the Dutch international.