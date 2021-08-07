Nothing will be the same without Lionel Messi, proclaims Gerard Pique

In a shocking turn of events, Lionel Messi and Barcelona have been forced to sever all ties despite having agreed to personal terms for a five-year contract extension which would have kept Messi at Barcelona for the near future. The Argentine was all set to sign a contract until July 2026, but after further contacts with La Liga during the day, Barcelona told Messi they’re blocked by La Liga financial rules. It meant that the club couldn't register his contract without making serious wage cuts.

Following 21 years with the Spanish giants, Messi will look for another club to continue his career and Blaugrana team-mate Pique is sad to see him go. Having won countless trophies and accolades playing alongside Messi, Pique has reflected on a glory laden period at Barcelona and how in his absence the club won't be the same. The Spaniard also added that he believes the Argentine will be back one day and wants him to keep winning, where he goes.

"Nothing will be the same again. Neither the Camp Nou, nor the city of Barcelona, nor ourselves. After more than 20 years at the club, you will stop wearing the Barça t-shirt. The reality, sometimes, is very hard. We met in 2000, we were 13 years old and a career ahead. What a career! The mother who gave birth to us! If we had designed it at that time, it was impossible to do it better," reads Pique's Instagram post.

"A f*cking madness! In my first season, after returning to FC Barcelona, we won the treble and you became the best player of all time. From Rosario to touch the sky in Rome. There began the legend. What came after is history. And what good has happened! Now you leave, but I know that one day you will come back. There are things to do pending. Pass it well, enjoy wherever you go and keep winning like only you know how to do. Here we are going to miss you. I love you, Leo."