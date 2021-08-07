Half the team is out but we managers have to handle team spirit, proclaims Pep Guardiola
Today at 4:15 PM
Pep Guardiola has revealed that the club are having a tough time with the players returning from holiday or injured but like all managers, he has to deal with the team’s spirit. Guardiola also added that both Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden will miss the opening weeks of the season through injuries.
With the Euro 2020 and the Copa America extending what was already a lengthy season even further, it has seen many fans and critics alike concerned as to what could happen. However, with players given a longer break than usual, as compared to last season, managers are concerned as to the level of match fitness that their team will have. That is especially with a few players getting injured during their respective international tournaments.
Manchester City are no different as Pep Guardiola admitted that the club are also struggling with just over half their team still on their way back from holidays or injuries. The Spaniard further added that he has less than “four or five weeks to prepare” the players for another gruelling season but admitted that it’s the same case for nearly every manager at the “big clubs”.
“Today, the managers in the big clubs, there are many internationals – we cannot work. We are here to handle the team spirit as well as possible, that time when you have four or five weeks to prepare. Half of the team is out and we don’t complain,” Guardiola said, reported Goal.
“It’s a pleasure to play the Community Shield. I’m lucky in the sixth season and my players know what they’ve to do. So difficult, the schedule is crazy, so tough.”
Both Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne played key roles for Manchester City last season with the duo combining to score 14 goals and 17 assists in the Premier League alone. However, both men will miss the opening weeks of the season through injuries they suffered during Euro 2020 and Guardiola confirmed the same.
“Phil will be out for a while, a tough injury, we have to be careful with it. Kevin still is out. I think he will come back a bit sooner than Phil apparently. But both are still out for a while,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Phil Foden
- Pep Guardiola
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Uefa Euro 2020
- Manchester City
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.