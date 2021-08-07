Any move for Lionel Messi doesn’t mean that Kylian Mbappe leaves, proclaims Mauricio Pochettino
Today at 4:16 PM
Mauricio Pochettino believes that despite Paris Saint-Germain’s interest in Lionel Messi, any move for the Argentine would not see Kylian Mbappe leave the club this summer. The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly Messi’s top suitors this summer although reports have indicated that Mbappe could leave.
With Barcelona confirming that Lionel Messi won’t be re-signing with the club over issues with the La Liga’s financial fair-play rules, it has seen the entire world linked with a move for him. From the likes of Chelsea to Inter Milan to Manchester City but reports have indicated that Paris Saint-Germain are his only suitors at the moment. The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to the Ligue 1 and Fabrizio Romano has reported that the club have already made contact.
But in light of any potential move for Messi, Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that while he hasn’t spoken to the forward, any move for the Argentine won’t mean the end of Kylian Mbappe’s time with the club. The PSG boss further added that everyone knows what happened to Messi and that the club are working towards “elements that could come in to improve the team”.
"I have not spoken with [Messi]. And [any move] would not mean that Kylian would leave. A player of Messi's calibre, that is what is interesting to me. The club are working on several options, but we must focus on the game with Troyes. We know about what happened yesterday. The club is working on the transfer window and on the elements that could come in to improve the team and allow us to achieve our goals," Pochettino told a pre-match press conference
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.