Manchester United can be looked as potential title contenders, asserts Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Today at 5:32 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Manchester United will be among the major contenders for the Premier League, stating that his side can triumph with "maximum effort and maximum sacrifice". With the expected addition of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the Red Devils have improved their squad.
Manchester United are in the hunt for a potential trophy since being crowned as Europa League winners in 2017. United are one of a number of contenders for silverware, having come agonisingly close to the first trophies of the Norwegian's tenure last term, with a second-place top-flight finish and penalty heartbreak in the Europa League final. But things have not gone according to plan for United with the squad still in the hunt for a potential silverware to earmark their growth as a squad.
Ole believes that the expected addition of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane to the ranks at Old Trafford is a visible sign of improvement and intent to go over the line once and for all. He believes the Red Devils have improved their squad and does not see why they cannot finally end their drought.
“I’d rather be an optimist and be wrong than a pessimist and be right. Of course, these boys can win the title with a maximum effort and maximum sacrifice. It feels like this season coming up is one of the strongest Premier League seasons. It’s been Manchester City and Liverpool fighting it out for a while but us and Chelsea have spent well and should look at ourselves as potential challengers,” Ole said, reported by Goal.
'You can’t win the league in the first eight games but you can lose the chance to win it, and that’s what happened to us last season."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.