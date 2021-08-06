Manchester City sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish for reported £100 million fee
In an official statement, Manchester City have confirmed that they’ve signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to a six-year contract for a reported fee of around £100 million. This brings an end to a more than ten year spell at Villa Park for the 25-year-old with him making over 200 appearances.
Following his spectacular 2019/20 season for Aston Villa, many expected Jack Grealish to leave Villa Park with there said to be a number of clubs keen on a move. However, the 25-year-old signed a new contract instead and went on to thrive in the 2020/21 season as well and repeated that with a and superb showing at Euro 2020. It saw Grealish play a key role for England and once again, the midfielder had a myriad of clubs linked with a move.
However, with a reported £100 million release clause in place, it saw Aston Villa stubborn on their price-tag which has now been met by Manchester City. The Cityzens have confirmed the move in a statement on their social media pages with Grealish signing a six-year contract. The move was confirmed by Aston Villa as well and Grealish, in his first interview as a Manchester City, admitted that he’s happy to have joined “the best team in the country”.
“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club. Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently,” Grealish told City’s official website.
“Pep coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe. To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want. The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing.”
