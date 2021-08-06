Manchester City sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish for reported £100 million fee

Following his spectacular 2019/20 season for Aston Villa, many expected Jack Grealish to leave Villa Park with there said to be a number of clubs keen on a move. However, the 25-year-old signed a new contract instead and went on to thrive in the 2020/21 season as well and repeated that with a and superb showing at Euro 2020. It saw Grealish play a key role for England and once again, the midfielder had a myriad of clubs linked with a move.