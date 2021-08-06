Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best players in the world, proclaims Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has openly admitted his admiration for Kevin De Bryune. Grealish, who comes a close second to De bruyne in terms of playmaking abilities and potential chance creations, has been vocal about the prospect of playing alongside City’s star midfielder. Grealish says he is excited to start competing alongside one of his favourite players, admitting that he has modelled part of his game on that of Belgium star De Bruyne.

Modelling his game after Kevin, Grealish considers him as the third-best player in the world after Messi and Ronaldo. Highlighting his prowess on the ball and his ability to weave magical final pass, whip up beautiful free kicks and stepping up as and when required, Grealish has revealed his excitement at the prospect of linking up with a young talented squad and an experienced manager in Pep Guardiola as he looks to improve his goal output as well.

“I have spoken about him a good few times. I have always said that apart from Ronaldo and Messi I think he is the best in the world. I think he has got absolutely everything. He is another one where I don’t think people give him credit for how fast he is. He normally knocks the ball by defenders, his final ball is obviously unbelievable. That is something that, in the season before I got six assists and I sat down with the manager and I was watching clips of Kevin De Bruyne at Villa.

"I said that this is what I want to do, I want my end ball to be like his and that is something I practised on. Then, last season I ended up getting 10 assists in 25 or 26 games which is a good return. That is what I based it off, the way he plays and the way he always finds that perfect final ball. I have never played alongside him, I have played against him a few times, got his shirt, but he is one that I cannot wait to play alongside,” Grealish said, reported by Goal.