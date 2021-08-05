Will not talk about players who don’t play in my squad, asserts Thomas Tuchel

Following reports that Chelsea had submitted and failed with a €100 million bid for Romelu Lukaku with Inter Milan unwilling to sell, reports have indicated that the Blues are still keen on the move. The Belgian is considered to be one of the best strikers in the world and is reportedly number two on the club’s shortlist behind only Erling Haaland. But with Chelsea priced out of a move for the Norwegian which has seen Lukaku become their top target with a €120 million bid set to be made.