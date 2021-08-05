Wesley Fofana potentially set for lengthy absence following pre-season fibula fracture
Today at 5:19 PM
Leicester defender Wesley Fofana has revealed he has suffered a season-ending fractured fibula. The center-back sustained the injury during the second half of Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Villarreal which might reportedly keep him out of action for the upcoming season.
Wesley Fofana was the victim of a dangerous tackle from Villareal forward Niño, after having made a brilliant start to life in the Premier League last season with him considered as one of the top young defensive prospects. Fofana excelled for Leicester last season after he joined from Saint-Étienne in October for about £30m and made 38 appearances as the club finished fifth in the Premier League and won the FA Cup for the first time.
However, the Frenchman has revealed that he has suffered a fractured fibula and thus will miss the start of the season including Leicester City' Community Shield clash. The unforeseen tackle has put a major hold on his development and momentum in the league with Fofana receiving lengthy treatment on the King Power Stadium pitch, including being given oxygen, before being carried off.
“Hello guys, many thanks for all your messages. It is a bad day today but I am in a tremendous club with a wonderful medical team. I will give you news as soon as I have a final diagnosis but we already know that I have a fibula fracture. I will come soon and stronger: do not worry,” Fofana wrote on his Instagram
