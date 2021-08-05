Reports | Lionel Messi to sign new contract with Barcelona as La Liga gets €2.7 billion loan

The statement from the league reported the same as "90%" will go to the clubs in the form of a "40 year soft loan" with "70% used for investments in infrastructure, "15% to refinance debt and 15% to extend the salary limit". It allows the clubs to balance their books and register the likes of Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero, Emerson Royal and Memphis Depay while also tying Messi to a new deal. The Argentine will sign a five year deal and reports have indicated that the contract has an option to be terminated in 2023 without any termination fee.