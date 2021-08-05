Reports | Lionel Messi to sign new contract with Barcelona as La Liga gets €2.7 billion loan
Today at 6:06 PM
According to Goal, Lionel Messi will sign his new contract with Barcelona soon after the La Liga got a loan of €2.7 billion from CVC Capital Partners with the club getting €280 million. This comes in light of Barcelona’s financial struggles and it has seen them struggle to cut down their wage bill.
With Lionel Messi’s future up in the air, following the expiration of his previous contract on June 30th, it has seen many fans and critics alike concerned about the Argentine’s future. However, reports have indicated that the two parties have already come to an agreement over a new contract with the 34-year-old reportedly set to sign a five year deal. But with Barcelona’s immense financial issues, it has seen them incapable of registering new contracts with the La Liga.
That is because of the league’s Financial Fair Play laws with the club struggling to reduce their wage bill in order to register their new signings. But things have changed as Goal has reported that Barcelona will be able to register Messi’s new contract after the La Liga got a €2.7 billion loan from CVC Capital Partners with the figure set to be distributed to each club. That will see Barcelona get around €280 million with €42 million of that figure going to wages and transfers.
The statement from the league reported the same as "90%" will go to the clubs in the form of a "40 year soft loan" with "70% used for investments in infrastructure, "15% to refinance debt and 15% to extend the salary limit". It allows the clubs to balance their books and register the likes of Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero, Emerson Royal and Memphis Depay while also tying Messi to a new deal. The Argentine will sign a five year deal and reports have indicated that the contract has an option to be terminated in 2023 without any termination fee.
