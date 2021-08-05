Reports | Atalanta eyeing move for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham as Duvan Zapata replacement
Today at 5:38 PM
According to Fabrizio Romano, Atalanta have made Tammy Abraham their top Duvan Zapata replacement should the forward leave for Inter Milan this summer. The Chelsea striker has been out of favour since Tuchel arrived at the club and has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.
While Timo Werner struggled to make an impact last season, few can say the same about Tammy Abraham as the forward did the best he could with the game-time he was given. The 23-year-old finished the season with just 12 goals across all competitions but that was in just 32 appearances with a large portion of those minutes coming off the bench. That included a large period, after Thomas Tuchel arrived, where Abraham simply didn’t make the starting eleven for the club.
However, it has seen the young forward heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer with him also keen on leaving the club. But with interest from within the Premier League as well as a few clubs outside England, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Atalanta are keen on a move. The Serie A side are looking to refresh their side and believe Abraham is the right man to replace Duvan Zapata, should the forward leave.
That is since Chelsea are chasing after Romelu Lukaku, Inter Milan are looking at Zapata to replace the Belgian forward which has seen Atalanta make Abraham their top replacement choice. The transfer expert has further reported that La Dea will make contact with Chelsea within the next few days over a potential move for the 23-year-old. Arsenal and Aston Villa are also in the race for Abraham’s signatures but the latter have recently signed Danny Ings while the former are still looking at options.
Atalanta will meet with Chelsea in the next days to ask for Tammy Abraham as new striker. They’re prepared for Inter to make a bid for Duván Zapata if Romelu Lukaku will join Chelsea. 🔵 #CFC @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021
Chelsea are pushing and preparing the new bid for Lukaku. Talks ongoing.
