Reports | Atalanta eyeing move for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham as Duvan Zapata replacement

While Timo Werner struggled to make an impact last season, few can say the same about Tammy Abraham as the forward did the best he could with the game-time he was given. The 23-year-old finished the season with just 12 goals across all competitions but that was in just 32 appearances with a large portion of those minutes coming off the bench. That included a large period, after Thomas Tuchel arrived, where Abraham simply didn’t make the starting eleven for the club.