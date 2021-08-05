Expect to speak with Harry Kane soon as I haven’t had chance yet, proclaims Nuno Espirito Santo
Today at 2:30 PM
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed that he hasn’t had the chance to speak to Harry Kane yet but has confessed that the club will deal with the situation internally. The 28-year-old striker has not reported for pre-season duties with the club amidst rumours of a move to Manchester City.
Harry Kane’s future has been up in the air for the last six months or so with the forward heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City. However, this has always been the case but things changed when Kane admitted, in an interview just before Euro 2020, that he was looking for a new challenge and thus looking to leave. But with Euro 2020 taking place this summer, it pushed any talks of a move away to the back of many minds.
Things have changed now with Manchester City looking to sign the 28-year-old this summer and to make things worse, Kane hasn’t reported for pre-season training yet. The forward was given extra time off following his involvement at Euro 2020 but hasn’t returned to Hotspur Way, although he is reportedly set to by the end of the week. Yet despite that, Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed that he is yet to talk to the forward but will do so when he gets the chance with the club looking to solve the issue internally.
“I expect to speak with Harry (Kane) soon, I haven’t had the chance yet. We solve the situation internally with the club. Speaking and trying to reach a better solution and conclusion to this situation. All pre-season for all clubs has been hard in terms of preparation, I know this is a different aspect,” Nuno Espirito Santo said, reported the Athletic.
“I know it is different circumstances but it has been very hard for everybody. Anything in relation to Harry is internal so first of all we have to first of all solve the problems ourselves and then I will speak with you.”
