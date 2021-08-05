Expect to speak with Harry Kane soon as I haven’t had chance yet, proclaims Nuno Espirito Santo

Things have changed now with Manchester City looking to sign the 28-year-old this summer and to make things worse, Kane hasn’t reported for pre-season training yet. The forward was given extra time off following his involvement at Euro 2020 but hasn’t returned to Hotspur Way, although he is reportedly set to by the end of the week. Yet despite that, Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed that he is yet to talk to the forward but will do so when he gets the chance with the club looking to solve the issue internally.