Barcelona confirm that Lionel Messi won’t re-sign because of financial obstacles

With Goal reporting that Barcelona would be free to re-sign Lionel Messi to a five-year contract following the La Liga’s €2.7 billion loan, things have changed. It saw Fabrizio Romano report that despite an agreement in place between Mess and the club, the La Liga’s financial rules have stopped the La Liga giants from registering the deal. That has now been confirmed by Barcelona and they’ve revealed that Lionel Messi’s 19-year spell at the club is now over.