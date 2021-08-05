Barcelona confirm that Lionel Messi won’t re-sign because of financial obstacles
Yesterday at 11:45 PM
In an official statement, Barcelona have confirmed that Lionel Messi won’t be re-signing with the club because of ‘financial and structural obstacles’ from the La Liga. This brings an end to the Argentine’s 19 year spell with the club, with him winning numerous trophies along the way.
With Goal reporting that Barcelona would be free to re-sign Lionel Messi to a five-year contract following the La Liga’s €2.7 billion loan, things have changed. It saw Fabrizio Romano report that despite an agreement in place between Mess and the club, the La Liga’s financial rules have stopped the La Liga giants from registering the deal. That has now been confirmed by Barcelona and they’ve revealed that Lionel Messi’s 19-year spell at the club is now over.
In a statement released across their social media pages, Barcelona confirmed the rumours and revealed that the deal could not take place because of “financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations”. The statement further added that an agreement was in place between the two parties but things changed because of the league’s rules.
“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations),” reads the statement.
“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.
“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.”
