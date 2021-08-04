Think Liverpool is best place to be and to keep growing, proclaims Fabinho

Following the defeat to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool signed Fabinho on the back of the loss and the midfielder has become a key part of the club since then. That is despite the 27-year-old having his fair share of critics prior to the move, especially after him struggling to thrive for Real Madrid. While, he never got the chance to showcase his skills, things changed at Liverpool with the midfielder becoming a key part of Jurgen Klopp ’s side.

Since then, Fabinho has won the Premier League, the Champions League and the Club World Cup trophies, making more than a 120 appearances along the way. However, that is just the start as the midfielder has signed a new long-term contract with the club and is aiming to do even more. In an interview, Fabinho confirmed the same and revealed that he’s “really happy” to extend his time with Liverpool and added that it’s the best place for him.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract with the club. Since the beginning of the conversation, I was really positive about it because it's what I wanted -- staying in this club, keep playing for Liverpool. Now this is official and I'm really happy. These last three seasons I've been really happy here," Fabinho told Liverpool’s official website.

“I learned a lot with the manager, with all the staff, with the boys as well. We achieved things together and for me I think it's the best place to be, the best place to keep growing, to keep learning from the staff, from the boys. Hopefully we will keep achieving good things. The manager and the staff are pushing us for this because they know our capacity, they know our quality."