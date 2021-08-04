Reports | Marcel Sabitzer rejects contract offer from RB Leipzig amidst Bayern Munich interest

Bild has further reported that Bayern Munich are overly keen on a move with Julian Nagelsmann looking to add reinforcements this summer. The report has further indicated that while Marcel Sabitzer does plan on leaving RB Leipzig, bringing an end to a six year spell with the club, he has no preference over a move either this summer or the next. However, reports have revealed that Leipzig do want to get a fee for the Austrian and thus would have to sell him before the summer window closes to do so.