Reports | Marcel Sabitzer rejects contract offer from RB Leipzig amidst Bayern Munich interest
Today at 5:54 PM
According to Goal, Marcel Sabitzer has told RB Leipzig that he doesn’t want to extend his contract with the club in light of rumours over a potential move to Bayern Munich. The 27-year-old midfielder has one year left on his current contract and has reportedly rejected an offer to extend it.
Ever since his move from RB Salzburg in 2015, few players have been as effective as Marcel Sabitzer for RB Leipzig with the Austrian midfielder thriving. He has played a key role in the club’s success over the last few years, contributing to 94 goals in 225 appearances. That includes 12 goal contributions last season in the league with 17 the year before as Leipzig finished second and third respectively.
However, with one year left on his current deal, reports have indicated that RB Leipzig and Sabitzer were in talks over a new contract. But Goal has reported that the Austrian midfielder has told the club that he has no intention of signing a new contract with the club. That comes in light of interest from Germany, England and Italy for the 27-year-old’s signature with a potential fee of only around €18 million in the mix.
Bild has further reported that Bayern Munich are overly keen on a move with Julian Nagelsmann looking to add reinforcements this summer. The report has further indicated that while Marcel Sabitzer does plan on leaving RB Leipzig, bringing an end to a six year spell with the club, he has no preference over a move either this summer or the next. However, reports have revealed that Leipzig do want to get a fee for the Austrian and thus would have to sell him before the summer window closes to do so.
True ✅ the negotiations between Bayern and Leipzig because of Marcel Sabitzer are hot 🔥 @BILD_Bayern— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 4, 2021
