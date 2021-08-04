Reports | Chelsea set to table €130 million bid for Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku
Today at 2:31 PM
According to Goal, Chelsea are set to table a transfer offer worth €130 million for Romelu Lukaku despite Inter Milan rejecting their €100 million bid for the Belgian earlier this month. The Stamford Bridge side are looking to sign a new striker this summer with Lukaku reportedly their top target.
Despite signing Timo Werner last summer, Chelsea have been reportedly targeting a center-forward as their big move this summer with the club unhappy with the German’s performances. That comes after the former RB Leipzig forward endured a tough time with just 12 goals across all competitions for Chelsea. Not only that, with Olivier Giroud’s sale to AC Milan and Tammy Abraham on his way out, it has seen reports indicate that Romelu Lukaku is their top target.
The club have already revealed that as the Guardian reported that Chelsea have submitted a €100 million bid for the Belgian but Inter Milan rejected the offer. However, Goal has now reported that the Blues will submit an improved €130 million offer for the 28-year-old this summer with Marcos Alonso also a part of the deal. The report has revealed that Inter Milan would be open to accepting a deal between €120 million and €130 million for the Belgian despite them not willing to sell.
The Blues have also been chasing after Erling Haaland but reports have indicated that Borussia Dortmund’s asking price will be well above €130 million. The young Norwegian isn’t their only target with Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane on their shortlist but Bayern Munich and Tottenham, respectively, aren’t willing to sell their top assets this summer. Inter Milan are also in the same boat but Goal has reported that they could be open to the move because of their financial issues.
