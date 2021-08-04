Reports | Chelsea set to table €130 million bid for Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku

The Blues have also been chasing after Erling Haaland but reports have indicated that Borussia Dortmund’s asking price will be well above €130 million. The young Norwegian isn’t their only target with Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane on their shortlist but Bayern Munich and Tottenham, respectively, aren’t willing to sell their top assets this summer. Inter Milan are also in the same boat but Goal has reported that they could be open to the move because of their financial issues.