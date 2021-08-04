Aston Villa sign Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen for reported £30 million fee

With news that Jack Grealish is set to leave Aston Villa for a reported fee of around £100 million, it has many Villa fans concerned as to how the club will replace him. However, having already signed Emiliano Buendia and Ashley Young, reports indicated that the Villa Park side were looking for another attacker to help fill the gap. That came alongside reports that the club were in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a potential move for Leon Bailey which was confirmed his step-father.