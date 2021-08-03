We have no need to sell and are looking to keep our best players, asserts Brendan Rodgers
Today at 5:53 PM
Brendan Rodgers has given his verdict of Arsenal’s pursuit of James Maddison and has admitted that Leicester City have no plans on selling their best players. He is also adamant about the fact that no member of his squad is looking for a way out of King Power Stadium and the club don't need to sell.
Having snapped Maddison up from Norwich City in the summer of 2018, he settled quickly, with a solitary senior international cap collected in 2019. In total, the 24-year-old has made 118 appearances for the Foxes, with 27 goals and 20 assists recorded. The highly-rated England international is among the playmakers is reportedly on Arsenal's recruitment radar, with a number of other sides reportedly keeping a close eye on events in the East Midlands. But Brendan Rodgers is reportedly against selling Maddison or any other player.
That has come as no surprise but Rodgers, the Leicester City boss, has been highly vocal about his squad depth, backing their importance every step of the way. Rodgers has no intention of parting with any prized assets, having seen the Foxes forced down that path in the past with N'Golo Kante and Harry Magure, and is confident Maddison will remain on his books. He also added that the club don't have to sell anyone and "its a really exciting time" for them.
"In conversations with the club, we don’t have to sell. That’s something that’s been made clear. The players want to stay. It's a really exciting time at the club. There’s lots of gossip and speculation around but I’m loving working with the guys here, they love being here, and we certainly have no need to sell. So I would suspect we’re looking to keep our best players," Rodgers said, reported by Goal.
