We have no need to sell and are looking to keep our best players, asserts Brendan Rodgers

That has come as no surprise but Rodgers, the Leicester City boss, has been highly vocal about his squad depth, backing their importance every step of the way. Rodgers has no intention of parting with any prized assets, having seen the Foxes forced down that path in the past with N'Golo Kante and Harry Magure, and is confident Maddison will remain on his books. He also added that the club don't have to sell anyone and "its a really exciting time" for them.