Reports | Thomas Partey to miss start of Arsenal’s season following ankle injury
Today at 6:29 PM
According to ESPN, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will miss the opening weeks of the club’s 2021/22 season with an ankle injury that he suffered during their pre-season friendlies. The 28-year-old signed for the club from Atletico Madrid last summer but has struggled with injuries.
Following his £45 million move to Arsenal last summer, a lot was expected from Thomas Partey but the midfielder has struggled to impose himself onto the squad. That is because injuries forced the 28-year-old out of contention for long periods with him missing more than 10 games through various injuries. But with the former Atletico Madrid midfielder back and fit during pre-season, many expected Partey’s second season to have a better beginning.
But ESPN has reported that the 28-year-old will miss the opening weeks of Arsenal’s 2021/22 season with an ankle injury that he suffered in a pre-season game. The midfielder limped off in the game against Chelsea on Sunday but while an exact time period has not been placed, the report has indicated that Partey will miss the opening game against Brentford at the very least. Anything beyond that is mere speculation but the Ghanaian is set to see a specialist over treatment.
The club view Partey as a key part of the team, especially Mikel Arteta, and this is a big blow to the North London side. However, the arrival of young Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht might make things easier alongside reports that the club are looking at bringing in one more midfielder. But that ESPN have reported that it will only happen should a midfielder leave the club this summer, with Granit Xhaka amongst the potential outgoings
Thomas Partey will miss the start of the season for Arsenal. Due to see a specialist later this week on his ankle injury, exact timescale unclear but indications are he'll be out for a few weeks.— James Olley (@JamesOlley) August 3, 2021
