Reports | Thomas Partey to miss start of Arsenal’s season following ankle injury

But ESPN has reported that the 28-year-old will miss the opening weeks of Arsenal’s 2021/22 season with an ankle injury that he suffered in a pre-season game. The midfielder limped off in the game against Chelsea on Sunday but while an exact time period has not been placed, the report has indicated that Partey will miss the opening game against Brentford at the very least. Anything beyond that is mere speculation but the Ghanaian is set to see a specialist over treatment.