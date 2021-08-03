Reports | Manchester City confident of signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer

That has seen him heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United this summer but the Cityzens are reportedly his top suitor. The club have already submitted a £100 million bid for the 25-year-old, which is also reportedly Grealish’s release clause, and ESPN have reported that City believe they’ve done enough to get the move over the line. The two parties have reportedly already come to an agreement over personal terms with the fee the only issue.