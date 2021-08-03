Reports | Manchester City confident of signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer
Today at 2:16 PM
According to ESPN, Manchester City believe that they’ve done more than enough to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer following a reported £100 million bid. The 25-year-old thrived for the Villa Park side last season and has been heavily linked with a move away following the Euros.
With Tottenham first heavily linked with a move for Jack Grealish in the summer of 2018, no move materialized as Grealish wanted to stay and ensure Aston Villa’s promotion into the Premier League. That proved to be the right move in the end and Grealish has since played a key role in keeping the Villa Park side in the English top tier. However, things have changed this summer, following the midfielder’s impressive Euro 2020 showing after leading the club to a 11th place finish.
That has seen him heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United this summer but the Cityzens are reportedly his top suitor. The club have already submitted a £100 million bid for the 25-year-old, which is also reportedly Grealish’s release clause, and ESPN have reported that City believe they’ve done enough to get the move over the line. The two parties have reportedly already come to an agreement over personal terms with the fee the only issue.
However, ESPN has revealed that Villa have always been open to letting their captain go for the £100 million fee this summer after City’s last offer clocked in at £75 million. The report has also revealed that highly rated 19-year-old starlet Morgan Rogers could be made a part of the £100 million bid although Aston Villa are looking at a straight cash bid with a few add-ons.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.