Reports | Lionel Messi yet to return to training with Barcelona following Copa America break
Today at 2:40 PM
According to ESPN, Lionel Messi hasn’t returned to pre-season training following the extended break handed to him by Barcelona after the Copa America. The 34-year-old is technically a free-agent after his contract club expired on June 30th but has reportedly re-signed for the La Liga giants.
While Barcelona’s first-team squad are in Germany for a pre-season friendly against RB Salzburg, the La Liga giants are missing a few key members. That includes the trio who was sent for the Olympic Games as well as players who were involved in the Copa America final. However, with their, reported, three week break now over, the players are expected to start pre-season soon but reports have indicated that Lionel Messi won’t be one of them.
ESPN has reported that the Argentina international hasn’t returned to pre-season and may not do so until his contract has officially been registered. The 34-year-old is technically a free-agent right now after his old deal with Barcelona expired on June 30th but has already agreed and signed to a new deal following the expiration. But the La Liga giant’s financial issues and the La Liga’s salary cap has seen the league refuse to allow the club to register the contract until they bring their wage bill down.
That has caused problems as reports have indicated that Barcelona haven’t been able to register any of their new signings including Memphis Depay, Eric Garica and Sergio Aguero. But while all three are training with the club, Messi isn’t even though as a free-agent he can use the club’s facilities. But ESPN has further reported that the forward has taken the decision to wait until things are made official.
