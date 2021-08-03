Reports | Lionel Messi yet to return to training with Barcelona following Copa America break

ESPN has reported that the Argentina international hasn’t returned to pre-season and may not do so until his contract has officially been registered. The 34-year-old is technically a free-agent right now after his old deal with Barcelona expired on June 30th but has already agreed and signed to a new deal following the expiration. But the La Liga giant’s financial issues and the La Liga’s salary cap has seen the league refuse to allow the club to register the contract until they bring their wage bill down.