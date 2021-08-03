Reports | Inter Milan reject £100 million Chelsea bid for Romelu Lukaku

The Blues are looking for a new striker this summer and have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland although Borussia Dortmund have adopted a similar stance. Not only that, the Bundesliga giants are looking at a fee well above £120 million in order to sell their superstar this summer. Chelsea are also looking at Robert Lewandowski but once again, Bayern Munich are also not looking to sell while Tottenham are unwilling to sell Harry Kane to a London rival.