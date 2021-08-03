Reports | Inter Milan reject £100 million Chelsea bid for Romelu Lukaku
Today at 2:41 PM
According to the Guardian, Chelsea’s £100 million bid to sign Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku has been rejected with the Nerazzurri reportedly unwilling to sell the forward this summer. The Blues are keen on signing a new striker this summer and have been linked with moves for Erling Haaland as well.
Following his move to Inter Milan in 2018, Romelu Lukaku has bloomed into one of the best strikers in world football with the Belgian thriving in Italy. He has scored 64 goals in just 95 appearances for the Nerazzurri, a tally that includes 24 goals in 36 league appearances last season as Inter lifted their first Serie A title in over a decade. The 28-year-old played a key part in that and it has seen him linked to some of Europe’s biggest sides this summer.
Both Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly his top suitors but the Guardian has reported that the Blues have submitted and failed with a £100 million bid for the Belgian. The report has revealed that Chelsea’s bid also included Marcos Alonso, plus the £100 million, but Inter Milan still rejected the offer as they don’t want to sell. The 2020/21 Champions League champions are looking to submit another bid for the striker and are considering increasing the amount to persuade Inter.
The Blues are looking for a new striker this summer and have been linked with a move for Erling Haaland although Borussia Dortmund have adopted a similar stance. Not only that, the Bundesliga giants are looking at a fee well above £120 million in order to sell their superstar this summer. Chelsea are also looking at Robert Lewandowski but once again, Bayern Munich are also not looking to sell while Tottenham are unwilling to sell Harry Kane to a London rival.
