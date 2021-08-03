Know last season was fantastic but I can do even more, proclaims Diogo Dalot

“It was perfect. The goal for last season was to get minutes again, get my legs going. Be fit. And I had it. I think I was one of the only players in the AC Milan squad that was available for all the games during the season and for me, that was a very good point as well besides of course the minutes and games I played, which were a lot. Like I said, it was perfect. I met very good people in the club, very good people in the city and it was fantastic,” Dalot said, reported by Goal.