Know last season was fantastic but I can do even more, proclaims Diogo Dalot
Today at 9:41 PM
Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has reflected on his 'perfect' loan spell at AC Milan while revealing his aims for the new season. The Portuguese defender is eager for more regular minutes at Old Trafford after an impressive campaign at San Siro as he looks to fight for a permanent spot.
Diogo Dalot has been in and out of the Manchester United squad ever since his move from Porto in the summer of 2018 but struggled to establish himself in the starting XI during his first two seasons at Old Trafford eventually losing his place to Aaron Wan Bissaka. In hopes of providing a boost to his career, a potential move to A.C Milan had been mooted for the young Portuguese following what was a successful loan spell last season.
But things have changed following the loan spell as Dalot has experienced a complete change in his playing style. The decision to send the 22-year-old out on loan to San Siro to gain more experience has ended up helping both Stefano Pioli's side and Dalot with the possibility of more game-time at Old Trafford in his mind. It saw the full-back admit as much in a recent interview and he revealed that he wants to keep playing football, keeping improving and do even more, following his "perfect" loan spell
“It was perfect. The goal for last season was to get minutes again, get my legs going. Be fit. And I had it. I think I was one of the only players in the AC Milan squad that was available for all the games during the season and for me, that was a very good point as well besides of course the minutes and games I played, which were a lot. Like I said, it was perfect. I met very good people in the club, very good people in the city and it was fantastic,” Dalot said, reported by Goal.
"The chance to play in another fantastic league brought me some very good stuff, not just for football but for my life as well. Keep developing. When I had a season like last season obviously the things start to get more demanding as well.I want to keep playing, I want to keep giving everything I have and improve. I know last season was fantastic but I can do even more."
