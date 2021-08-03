Euro 2020 winner Giorgio Chiellini signs a two year contract extension with Juventus
Today at 8:36 PM
Giorgio Chiellini has signed a new two-year deal which runs until the summer of 2023 and will keep him beyond his 38th birthday at Juventus. The veteran defender, who forms a big part of the club's history, has signed a new contract following an impressive Euro 2020 with him playing a key role.
Giorgio Chiellini has beautifully engraved himself in Juventus’s folklore and the veteran defender’s incredible partnership with Leonardo Bonnucci has produced several accolades for the Old Lady over the last decade and a half seasons. That's a tally that includes including nine consecutive Scudetti between 2011-12 and 2019-20 and Chiellini has won 14 major trophies in 16 years with Juve and continues to be a defensive powerhouse for Italy as well.
Not only that, he was also part of the Juventus team that won promotion back to Italy's top flight in 2006-07 after being relegated to Serie B for their part in the Calciopoli scandal. An immensely popular defender and an absolute fan favourite, Chilleni’s contract extension with Juventus following a spectacular Euro campaign with Italy, is a pleasant surprise following rumours that the defender was looking to retire. The statement, from the club, also confirmed the news and their joy at handing the defender a new deal.
"Giorgio Chiellini embodies everything that Juventus stands for, and it is through his commitment and excellent displays over the course of the last 16 years that has earned him a contract renewal. There is an overlap in Giorgio's DNA and that of Juve's, "reads the club statement.
