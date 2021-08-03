Euro 2020 winner Giorgio Chiellini signs a two year contract extension with Juventus

Not only that, he was also part of the Juventus team that won promotion back to Italy's top flight in 2006-07 after being relegated to Serie B for their part in the Calciopoli scandal. An immensely popular defender and an absolute fan favourite, Chilleni’s contract extension with Juventus following a spectacular Euro campaign with Italy, is a pleasant surprise following rumours that the defender was looking to retire. The statement, from the club, also confirmed the news and their joy at handing the defender a new deal.