Dean Henderson to miss pre-season training as he continues to recover from COVID-19
Today at 8:33 PM
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson will miss the club's training camp in Scotland this week as he recovers from Covid-19. The England international tested positive three weeks ago and has been kept in isolation as the club gear up for the new campaign with a catalogue of pre-season games.
Dean Henderson has been identified to be one of the players affected with Covid 19, after reports indicated that a "small number of positive" cases were identified before United's pre-season friendly at Preston on Saturday which had to be called off, unfortunately. This news comes at a time when Henderson had recovered from the injury that forced him out of the England squad at the start of the European Championship in June.
Although United has signed a new keeper in Tom Heaton, it comes as a big blow to their season preparation. With Henderson deemed to be the first choice keeper ahead of David De Gea and Heaton, this unexpected setback might yield inconclusive results. United said they expect Henderson to return to training soon but the statement revealed that the goalkeeper will continue his recovery before returning soon but much remains to be seen regarding Henderson’s involvement with the squad again.
“Dean Henderson will miss Manchester United’s Scotland training camp while he continues his recovery from prolonged fatigue after contracting a Covid-19 infection three weeks ago. He is expected to be training soon.”, read the club statement
