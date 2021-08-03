Bayern Munich's DFB Pokal clash with Bremer SV postponed after COVID-19 outbreak

With the 2021/22 Bundesliga season set to kick off from the 14th of August, the first-round DFB Pokal games were supposed to act as a curtain raiser of sorts. That would see Bayern Munich, the 2020/21 Bundesliga champions, face Bremer SV, the 2021 winners of the Bremer Pokal, in the first-round of the DFB Pokal. However, things have changed now as the home side, Bremer SV, have reported a second positive COVID-19 case in two days.