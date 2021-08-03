Bayern Munich's DFB Pokal clash with Bremer SV postponed after COVID-19 outbreak
Today at 6:43 PM
The German Football Association (DFB) have confirmed that Bayern Munich’s first-round DFB Pokal clash has been postponed following a COVID-19 outbreak for Bremer SV, their opponents. The fifth tier German outfit were set to face the Bundesliga champions in a curtain raiser but it has been pushed.
With the 2021/22 Bundesliga season set to kick off from the 14th of August, the first-round DFB Pokal games were supposed to act as a curtain raiser of sorts. That would see Bayern Munich, the 2020/21 Bundesliga champions, face Bremer SV, the 2021 winners of the Bremer Pokal, in the first-round of the DFB Pokal. However, things have changed now as the home side, Bremer SV, have reported a second positive COVID-19 case in two days.
That has seen their entire squad placed in quarantine for a period and thus it has postponed the game with the German Football Association (DFB) confirming the news. The DFB’s statement revealed that the DFB Pokal game was cancelled and the postponed date will be decided with the draw for the second round also pushed because of the game.
"The management for the DFB-Pokal has cancelled the game scheduled for Friday between Bremer SV and Bayern Munich. The background to this is the officially ordered quarantine measures for Bremer SV," the statement reads.
“The DFB will decide on the rescheduling of the game as soon as possible in coordination with both clubs. In addition, the draw for the second round has to be postponed due to the allocation of both clubs to different pots."
