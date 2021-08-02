Reports | Harry Kane fails to report for Tottenham training amidst links to Manchester City
Today at 6:45 PM
According to ESPN, Harry Kane was due at Hotspur Way for COVID-19 testing but has not shown up for his designated training session. The English international failed to report to Tottenham for pre-season training on Monday morning as he attempted to force through a move away from the club.
Harry Kane continues to be linked with several clubs following his sensational time at Euro 2020 and his consistent performances for Tottenham. Following reports of Kane keen on a move away this summer it has put many clubs on alert especially Manchester City. With major silverware proving elusive in North London, it has been suggested that the England captain will seek a switch in order to land major honours and has already told Tottenham as much.
Despite finishing as the top scorer with Tottenham on three separate occasions, Kane has been unsuccessful in lifting the Premier League trophy or any other trophy for that matter which has seen Manchester City keen on the move as they would welcome the opportunity to add such a prolific presence to their respective ranks. Although Levy is reluctant to sell, Kane believes Levy will uphold their “gentleman's agreement” and ESPN has reported that Kane has failed to report back for pre-season training.
The forward's failure to report back is a major disruption to Tottenham's preseason plans as the report indicated that the English international was due at Hotspur Way for COVID-19 testing following international duty but failed to report. This, reports have indicated, is a clear stance against Daniel Levy's reluctance to sell him this summer despite the "gentleman's agreement" that the two parties have. It also causes a disruption to Tottenham's plans ahead of their first Premier League game to Manchester City on August 15th.
