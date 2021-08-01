Reports | Inter Milan looking at Lazio’s Joaquin Correa to replace Lautaro Martinez

With Barcelona heavily linked with a move for Lautaro Martinez in the summer of 2020, the lack of funds combined with the club’s wage bill issues ensured that no move materialized. However, ever since then, Martinez has been heavily linked with a move away from the club with interest from England, Spain, Italy and even Germany. The interest in the forward has only increased following Inter Milan’s title winning 2020/21 season where Martinez netted 17 goals and 10 assists.