Reports | Inter Milan looking at Lazio’s Joaquin Correa to replace Lautaro Martinez
Today at 6:54 PM
According to Mundo Deportivo, Inter Milan are considering a move for Lazio forward Joaquin Correa to replace Lautaro Martinez should the latter leave this summer. The Nerazzurri star has been linked with a move to both Atletico Madrid and Arsenal, following an impressive 2020/21 season.
With Barcelona heavily linked with a move for Lautaro Martinez in the summer of 2020, the lack of funds combined with the club’s wage bill issues ensured that no move materialized. However, ever since then, Martinez has been heavily linked with a move away from the club with interest from England, Spain, Italy and even Germany. The interest in the forward has only increased following Inter Milan’s title winning 2020/21 season where Martinez netted 17 goals and 10 assists.
But amidst a surge of recent interest from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, reports have indicated that Martinez might be considering a move away even with two years left on his contract. That has seen Mundo Deportivo report that Inter Milan are considering a move for Joaquin Correa should they lose Martinez this summer. The Lazio star thrived during current Inter boss Simone Inzaghi’s spell at the Stadio Olimpico, scoring 30 goals in 116 appearances, including 11 last season.
That has piqued Inter’s interest in the 26-year-old as they believe he will be the perfect foil for Romelu Lukaku should Martinez leave. However, that is a big if as neither Atletico Madrid or Arsenal have tabled any offers or made any moves in order to sign the former Racing Club striker.
