Juventus have spoken to Sassuolo and made our offer for Manuel Locatelli, reveals Pavel Nedved

That has seen both Arsenal and Juventus reportedly make offers within Sassuolo’s £34 million asking price although the Old Lady have also made an offer to sign Locatelli on loan with an obligation to buy. While that was rejected, Pavel Nedved has confirmed that the two parties are still in talks and the club have made another offer for the 23-year-old. The Juventus vice-president also added that the offer is one they believe is “appropriate for the current climate” especially in light of the pandemic.