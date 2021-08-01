Juventus have spoken to Sassuolo and made our offer for Manuel Locatelli, reveals Pavel Nedved
Today at 6:54 PM
Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved has confirmed that the Old Lady and Sassuolo are in talks over a move for Manuel Locatelli, with a fee that is ‘appropriate for the current climate’. The 23-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Turin but also has interest from England and Spain.
With a serious tug of war going on between Sassuolo and Juventus over Manuel Locatelli, the latter have confirmed that they are in talks with the former over a move. The young midfielder has thrived for Sassuolo ever since he signed for them, from AC Milan on loan first, in 2018. However, the interest in the 23-year-old has only picked up following his impressive Euro 2020 showing.
That has seen both Arsenal and Juventus reportedly make offers within Sassuolo’s £34 million asking price although the Old Lady have also made an offer to sign Locatelli on loan with an obligation to buy. While that was rejected, Pavel Nedved has confirmed that the two parties are still in talks and the club have made another offer for the 23-year-old. The Juventus vice-president also added that the offer is one they believe is “appropriate for the current climate” especially in light of the pandemic.
“We spoke to Sassuolo and we made our offer, which we believe is appropriate for the current climate, with the way finances and the transfer market have been affected by Covid. We are convinced this is a good offer and it is the right one. We are always confident, naturally in negotiations there are things that must be clarified and resolved. When you want a player and that player wants you, it’s clear.,” Nedved said, reported Goal.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.