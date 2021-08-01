Have spoken to Leon Goretzka and told him I’d be happy if he stays, admits Julian Nagelsmann
Today at 6:55 PM
Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that while he hasn’t spoken to Leon Goretzka about his contract issues, he has made it clear to the German that he is a key part of the team. The midfielder has entered the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move away.
Ever since his free-transfer to Bayern Munich, Leon Goretzka has become one of the best midfielders in the world and has thrived for the Bavarian giants. However, despite winning the treble at the end of the 2019/20 season and the Bundesliga title last term, Bayern Munich and Goretzka are having contract issues with the midfielder in his final year. That has seen him heavily linked with a move away from Germany amidst interest from England and Spain.
However, reports have indicated that Bayern Munich and the 26-year-old are in talks over a brand new contract although nothing has progressed. But in a recent interview, Julian Nagelsmann has revealed that while he and Goretzka haven’t spoken about the contract negotiations, he has made it clear to the midfielder how important he is. The Bayern boss further added that he’ll continue to try and convince the German that he could be one of the best at the Allianz Arena.
"I'm not involved enough that I have a say every day. I stay out of these issues. Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I've told him I'd be happy if he extended and I'm also confident,” Nagelsmann said, reported Goal.
“There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension. I'll continue to focus on the sports side of things and show him he can be one of the most dangerous midfielders in Europe. He has potential to get even better."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.