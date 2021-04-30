Tottenham hit with major managerial blow as Erik ten Hag signs new Ajax deal

Today at 7:28 PM
As their search for a new manager continues, Tottenham have suffered a massive blow as Ajax have announced that Erik ten Hag has re-signed with the Eredivisie side. The Dutch manager was reportedly the North London club’s top choice to replace Jose Mourinho but has signed a one year extension.
Having sacked Jose Mourinho earlier this month, it has seen Tottenham spend the last few weeks shortlisting managers but the club have suffered set-back after set-back. First Julian Nagelsmann was signed by Bayern Munich to replace Hansi Flick but the North Londoners had other options. The Guardian had reported that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was near the top of their shortlist but Spurs have suffered another blow in that regard.
That comes after Ajax announced, earlier today, that Ten Hag has signed a contract extension with the club that effectively puts any move away in the dirt. The Guardian reported that Tottenham intended to talk to the Dutch manager next week but the Dutch giants have looked to head that off at the pass with a contract extension. The 51-year-old has signed a one year extension and his contract, which earlier expired in the summer of 2022, will now run until 2023.
“Ajax has reached an agreement with Erik ten Hag for the extension of his contract which previously ran until June 30, 2022. The new agreement will take effect on July 1, 2021 and will run until June 30, 2023,” reads the statement on the club’s website.
The Guardian, however, has further reported that the North Londoners are now looking at Fulham's Scott Parker, Brighton and Hove Albion's Graham Potter and even former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick as potential managerial options.
