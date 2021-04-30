Tottenham hit with major managerial blow as Erik ten Hag signs new Ajax deal

That comes after Ajax announced, earlier today, that Ten Hag has signed a contract extension with the club that effectively puts any move away in the dirt. The Guardian reported that Tottenham intended to talk to the Dutch manager next week but the Dutch giants have looked to head that off at the pass with a contract extension. The 51-year-old has signed a one year extension and his contract, which earlier expired in the summer of 2022, will now run until 2023.