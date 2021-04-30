Reports | Manchester City and Chelsea to battle it out for Romelu Lukaku next summer

That has seen the world’s attention turn towards Lukaku with Chelsea looking to re-sign their former forward this summer. However, Calciomercato have reported that they aren’t the only ones with Manchester City looking to replace the outgoing Sergio Aguero with the Belgian. The report has indicated that Lukaku is on a list that includes Erling Haaland and Harry Kane for City but is at the top of that list given his experience in England.