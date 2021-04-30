Reports | Manchester City and Chelsea to battle it out for Romelu Lukaku next summer
Today at 7:28 PM
According to Calciomercato, Manchester City have joined Chelsea in the race for Romelu Lukaku next summer with the duo looking to bring the Belgian back to the Premier League. the 28-year-old has thrived since his move to Inter Milan with him transforming into one of the best strikers in the world.
Few expected Romelu Lukaku to do well when he left Manchester United for Inter Milan but that’s exactly the way things have panned out. The Belgian has transformed himself and thrived at the San Siro with him now one of the best forwards in the world. This season, the 27-year-old has netted 27 goals and contributed to eight assists across all competitions with him netting 61 goals in 91 appearances for the Nearzzurri.
That has seen the world’s attention turn towards Lukaku with Chelsea looking to re-sign their former forward this summer. However, Calciomercato have reported that they aren’t the only ones with Manchester City looking to replace the outgoing Sergio Aguero with the Belgian. The report has indicated that Lukaku is on a list that includes Erling Haaland and Harry Kane for City but is at the top of that list given his experience in England.
But Calciomercato have further reported that Inter Milan are unlikely to let their prized possession leave and have even stated that they won’t listen to any offers for Lukaku. However, with Manchester City’s ability to splurge when they want, it could see the Nerazzurri opt to make the move even if the 27-year-old looks unlikely to leave anytime soon.
