Never know what will happen in future but I’m waiting to see what it brings, admits Jan Oblak
Today at 7:26 PM
Jan Oblak has revealed that he is not sure where his playing career will take him next amidst links of a potential move away but confessed that he’s waiting to see what it will bring. The Slovenian has played a key role for Atletico Madrid since his arrival with him making nearly 300 appearances.
When he signed from Benfica in 2014, few believed that Jan Oblak would go on to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world but that has exactly the way things have gone. The 28-year-old has spent nearly seven years at Atletico Madrid and has slowly but steadily transformed himself into their rock between the poles with more than a few game saving performances. It’s partly why the Los Rojiblancos are in a title race at the moment with Oblak doing his bit.
But with great performances comes great interest from across Europe and it has seen Oblak linked heavily with a move to England with Manchester United and Chelsea amongst those interested. Yet when asked about his future, in a recent interview, the Slovenian admitted that he is unsure as to where his future will take him but is keen on the potential adventure it could bring. The Atleti keeper further added that he believes he has a few years left in him and could go anywhere.
"I don’t know. I don’t know what the future will bring, but I am sure that in any league I would play I could play well. You never know what will happen in the future. Now I have been in Spain for seven years. Let’s see. I’m still young. Not so young anymore, but I still have some years in front of me,” Oblak said, reported Goal.
"The most important thing for me is the hope that I do not suffer any injuries. Let’s see what the future will bring."
