Never know what will happen in future but I’m waiting to see what it brings, admits Jan Oblak

When he signed from Benfica in 2014, few believed that Jan Oblak would go on to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world but that has exactly the way things have gone. The 28-year-old has spent nearly seven years at Atletico Madrid and has slowly but steadily transformed himself into their rock between the poles with more than a few game saving performances. It’s partly why the Los Rojiblancos are in a title race at the moment with Oblak doing his bit.