Much better to play with Kylian Mbappe on your side than against you, proclaims Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva believes that it is far better to play with Kylian Mbappe playing with you rather than the Frenchman playing against you. The 22-year-old has become one of the best players in the world since his time at AS Monaco and has cross paths with Silva in the Champions League semi-finals.
Few expected Manchester City’s tie against Paris Saint-Germain to be easy and that proved to be the case with the Parisians showcasing their attacking mettle in that first-half. However, in the second half of their semi-final leg, the Cityzens proved to be the superior outfit and scored two key away goals to walk away as winners. Not only that, they somehow managed to keep Kylian Mbappe quiet with Ruben Dias doing more than his fair share.
But the Frenchman is a dangerous customer even on his bad nights and it proved to be the case with his pace and footballing intelligence playing it’s part. That saw Bernardo Silva admit that it’s tough to play against the 22-year-old and believes it’s always better to have him playing with you than against you. The former AS Monaco midfielder also added that he is “without a doubt, one of the best players in the world”.
"It's tough to play against him. I have played with him and against him. It's much better to play with him on your side. He is a great player. I wish him all the best, except in this round against us! I'm very happy to see he is having a great career and he is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the world,” Silva told the Manchester Evening News.
