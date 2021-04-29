Would be very happy if I get to manage Manchester United one day, admits Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has expressed his admiration for his current club as he hopes to represent Manchester United in a managerial role one day after his playing career. The Portuguese international netted 24 goals and 14 assists in all competitions for the Red Devils since joining from Sporting Lisbon.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the stand out performers for Manchester United this season with the midfielder playing a key role for the team. Leading the team through example, Fernandes has set the tone for most of his peers at United with him thriving in the second season at the club having netted 16 league goals so far this season. It’s a key reason why the Red Devils currently sit second on the Premier League table.

But the Portuguese midfielder has bigger dreams with him looking beyond his playing career in a recent interview. Talking about his coaching ambitions, Fernandes highlighted his admiration for United as well as his desire to represent them in a managerial position once he draws the curtain on his playing career.

"I'm trying to enjoy the football, you know. I think I want to be a coach. Honestly, I would like to be a coach. I don't know which team I would like to manage. Of course, the biggest team if I can manage Manchester United, I will be happy. I can leave now just some words so if people see this if I'm a manager in the future, the fans can make some pressure to bring me as a coach,” Fernandes said, reported ESPN.

“But I think I would like to be a coach in the future. I'm not sure but for what I feel for football, for the feeling I have, I think I have to continue to be inside of football because my whole life is about this. So I think, in the future, it needs to be with football too.”

There is little doubt that Manchester United are a better side with Bruno Fernandes in the squad with the midfielder adding a new dimension to the team. The 26-year-old highlighted the same and revealed how the team has significantly improved upon his arrival. He also added that with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm of the ship, Manchester United can soon become an unstoppable force.

"I think, honestly, the team has improved a lot since I arrived. I feel the improvement but I think the team is improving since the coach arrived. He's trying to put his hand on the team and make it better and better," he added.