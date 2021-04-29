Reports | Tottenham considering Ajax’s Erik ten Hag as their next manager

Ten hag’s current contract at Ajax runs until the end of next season so it remains to be seen what shall be the potential outcome of this current negotiation. That has seen the Guardian report that Ten Hag fits all the boxes that Daniel Levy, Tottenham’s chairman, is looking for in a manager. Reportedly Levy has been impressed by the Dutch boss’ commitment to front foot football and at the same time the opportunity that he has handed to young players looking to make their mark.