Reports | Tottenham considering Ajax’s Erik ten Hag as their next manager
Today at 5:10 PM
According to the Guardian, Tottenham wants Erik Ten Hag to take up the managerial post in order to replace the now-departed Jose Mourinho. Spurs have managed to win two of their last six league games and are currently at 7th, as they look to gain stability under their interim manager Ryan Mason.
As Tottenham continue their search for a manager, reports have revealed Erik ten Hag is at the top of their shortlist. The Ajax boss has enjoyed a successful period with the Dutch giants where he managed to win everything domestically. Although he is happy at Ajax and enjoys a successful relationship with Sporting Director Marc Overmars, rumours suggest that the 51-year-old could be interested in a new challenge.
Ten hag’s current contract at Ajax runs until the end of next season so it remains to be seen what shall be the potential outcome of this current negotiation. That has seen the Guardian report that Ten Hag fits all the boxes that Daniel Levy, Tottenham’s chairman, is looking for in a manager. Reportedly Levy has been impressed by the Dutch boss’ commitment to front foot football and at the same time the opportunity that he has handed to young players looking to make their mark.
The North Londoners have also outlined a list of potential candidates alongside Ten Hag with Ralf Ragnick another option, who is currently out of work. Reports have also revealed that Brendan Rodgers is also on their list but it will be difficult to pry him out from Leicester City where he has the team on the verge of Champions League qualification.
Currently managed by interim coach and Ex player Ryan Mason, Spurs look to finish the season on a high note as they try to close the gap between them and fourth-placed Chelsea, in hopes of securing a Champions League qualification.
Tottenham have scheduled a ‘direct meeting’ with Erik ten Hag. He’s among the candidates to become the new Spurs manager - ten Hag is open to leave Ajax in the summer. Nothing decided yet. ⚪️ #THFC #Spurs— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 28, 2021
